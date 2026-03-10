Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 114,547 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,547 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $134,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,844,000 after buying an additional 647,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.37 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRSH. Barclays upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

