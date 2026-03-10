Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 3,882 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 147.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 52 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,277.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.84. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 121,248 shares of company stock valued at $168,818,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.