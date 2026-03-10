Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 30,415 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after buying an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,239,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,738,000 after buying an additional 4,498,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.