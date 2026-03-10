Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $3,060,375.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,324.78. The trade was a 72.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 737,078 shares of company stock worth $29,862,002 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 69.63%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

