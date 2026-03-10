Capital World Investors Sells 287,259 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287,259 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 4.04% of Synopsys worth $3,702,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 542.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 23,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $437.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.