Capital International Sarl Buys 3,671 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.66 and its 200 day moving average is $311.15. The company has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,517 shares of company stock worth $23,655,503. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

