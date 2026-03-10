DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Holdings Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,865,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,278 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,955,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,463,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,084,000 after buying an additional 797,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $176.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoorDash from $251.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $10,105,087.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,159 shares of company stock worth $45,111,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

