South Dakota Investment Council Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of JPM stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $781.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.65.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is the lead arranger on the $55B leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts, a mandate that should generate significant advisory and underwriting fees for the bank. JPMorgan’s EA Buyout Role Tests Growth Plans In Branches And AI
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced two senior hires for J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Head of Private Wealth Alternatives and a National Manager), which supports growth in fee income and wealth business scale. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Announces Two Key Hires for JPM Asset Management
- Positive Sentiment: Chase expanded community engagement via a partnership with Hudl to deliver financial education to student-athletes — small reputational/branding benefit that supports retail deposit franchise over time. Chase and Hudl Team Up
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say JPMorgan shifted more of EA buyout financing toward high-yield (junk) bonds — this helps complete the deal but increases credit-market exposure and ties the bank to broader junk-bond market health. Investors should watch underwriting exposure and covenant structures. JPMorgan shifts more of EA buyout financing toward junk bonds
- Neutral Sentiment: SoftBank’s pursuit of up to $40B in dollar borrowing to expand its OpenAI investment is pressuring the credit and loan markets; large dollar issuance could affect funding spreads and demand dynamics relevant to large bank syndications. SoftBank Seeks Up to $40 Billion Loan
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan shares were among the large-cap decliners that helped drag the Dow lower, amplifying negative sentiment and short-term headline-driven selling pressure. JPMorgan Chase, American Express share losses contribute to Dow’s 581-point drop
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile insider selling has been notable recently (multiple executive sales reported), which can weigh on investor sentiment even if largely planned or tax-driven. VTI is down 1.0% today, on JPM stock price movement
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst notes pointing to JPM’s relative underperformance and broader macro/geopolitical volatility (oil, Middle East tensions) are pressuring financials; JPM’s stock is pulling back with the sector. JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
