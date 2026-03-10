Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) CEO Jerome Benedict Durso Buys 20,000 Shares

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) CEO Jerome Benedict Durso purchased 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,050. This trade represents a 160.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerome Benedict Durso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Jerome Benedict Durso acquired 12,500 shares of Altimmune stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $51,625.00.

Altimmune Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 214,860.98% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,373,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altimmune by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,119,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 275,025 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,996,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,562 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 787,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. Barclays began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altimmune from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.60.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

