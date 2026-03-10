PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $301.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

