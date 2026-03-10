Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,115,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $176,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.