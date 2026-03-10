SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP cut its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the period. SharkNinja comprises about 2.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2,071.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 495.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $299,623.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

View Our Latest Report on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.