Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.81 and last traded at $73.7640. 116,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 710,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Maximus Trading Down 4.9%

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.45 per share, with a total value of $249,078.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 328,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,732,619.85. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. This represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 123.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 147.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 243,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Maximus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Maximus by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 657,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 349,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

