Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.4250. 576,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,441,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Intapp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.47, a PEG ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,189,996.64. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Intapp by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 77.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

