Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 and last traded at GBX 257.55. Approximately 472,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 208,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan.

With more than 20 years of successful operations in Azerbaijan, the company has discovered & developed six producing mines (2 open pit, 4 underground) and maintains a strong portfolio of high-quality production and development assets across eight contract areas, spanning 2,544 square kilometers in western Azerbaijan. These assets include multi-billion-dollar in-situ resources, with over 400,000 ounces of gold and one million tonnes of copper, according to JORC standards.

