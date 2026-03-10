Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 960,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 598,934 shares.The stock last traded at $44.54 and had previously closed at $44.01.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 46 Peaks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. BFI Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

