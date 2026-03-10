Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 225,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,414,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$109.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About Wallbridge Mining

(Get Free Report)

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals focusing on gold, copper, nickel and platinum group metals. The company owns Sudbury Projects, Quebec Projects and Equity Investments. Wallbridge completed operations at its first polymetallic mine, producing copper, platinum, palladium, and gold from the Broken Hammer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.