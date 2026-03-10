MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $346.00 and last traded at $345.61. Approximately 536,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 802,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.77.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

