51,422 Shares in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Birkenstock makes up approximately 1.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 127,845 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,331,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 379,759 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 94.2% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,089,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,542,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm had revenue of $617.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.