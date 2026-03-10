Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC Invests $6.91 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 9.1% of Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $704.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $683.98 and a 200-day moving average of $578.41. The firm has a market cap of $327.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

