Capital International Sarl Has $55.04 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,514 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $55,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Amundi raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 40,664,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,011 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,432,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,957,000 after buying an additional 960,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $719,395,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,209,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,188,000 after acquiring an additional 794,674 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $147,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

