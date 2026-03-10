Capital World Investors Has $6.58 Billion Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462,874 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 6.84% of Starbucks worth $6,575,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 457.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

SBUX stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

