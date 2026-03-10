Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Reduced by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,740,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,144,254 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 0.53% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $7,746,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,551,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,214,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,301 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.8%

TSM stock opened at $348.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.