Capital International Sarl Purchases 1,253 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital International Sarl owned 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $61,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 42.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,762.00.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,769.52 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,654.24 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,019.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,135.12. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.61 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

