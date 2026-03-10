Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $276.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.42.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.22.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

