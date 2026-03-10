Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.6% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

