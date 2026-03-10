Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $303.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.28. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Articles

