Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total transaction of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,633.97. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,157 shares of company stock valued at $34,768,825 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $328.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

