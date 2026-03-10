Capital International Sarl Purchases 8,448 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Marriott International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,590,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,617,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,654,000 after buying an additional 124,759 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,000. This trade represents a 36.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $328.86 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.44. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

