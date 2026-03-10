Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $42.17 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,178 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $256.68.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

