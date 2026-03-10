Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,833 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 52 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,277.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.84. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. This trade represents a 32.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,712. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,248 shares of company stock worth $168,818,884. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Stories

