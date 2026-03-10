Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Citigroup currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.56. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $275,092.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,659.78. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $504,762.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 305,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,202,460.31. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,696. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk deal ends legal feud and opens GLP?1 distribution — reports say Novo will sell Wegovy and Ozempic via Hims’ platform, removing a major litigation overhang and enabling direct access to high?margin, in?demand therapies. This is the primary driver of the rally. Novo Nordisk strikes deal for Hims to sell Wegovy and Ozempic, drops lawsuit (Reuters)

Novo Nordisk deal ends legal feud and opens GLP?1 distribution — reports say Novo will sell Wegovy and Ozempic via Hims’ platform, removing a major litigation overhang and enabling direct access to high?margin, in?demand therapies. This is the primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise ratings and price targets — Needham upgraded HIMS to Buy with a $30 PT, Deutsche Bank raised its PT to $28 (Hold), and Bank of America moved from Underperform to Neutral with a $23 PT; these upward revisions support the stock’s rally. Analyst updates (Benzinga)

Analysts raise ratings and price targets — Needham upgraded HIMS to Buy with a $30 PT, Deutsche Bank raised its PT to $28 (Hold), and Bank of America moved from Underperform to Neutral with a $23 PT; these upward revisions support the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Potential commercial and margin upside — coverage notes the deal could reshape HIMS’ GLP?1 strategy and improve margins by offering branded products rather than competing with compounded versions; timing and revenue contribution are still uncertain. Hims & Hers Health Soars on Novo Nordisk Weight?Loss Drug Deal (The Motley Fool)

Potential commercial and margin upside — coverage notes the deal could reshape HIMS’ GLP?1 strategy and improve margins by offering branded products rather than competing with compounded versions; timing and revenue contribution are still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Short?squeeze dynamics — several pieces flag very high short interest and the potential for a squeeze that can push shares sharply higher in the near term but also amplify volatility when it unwinds. That increases trading risk even as it supports near?term gains. Short?squeeze analysis (Seeking Alpha)

Short?squeeze dynamics — several pieces flag very high short interest and the potential for a squeeze that can push shares sharply higher in the near term but also amplify volatility when it unwinds. That increases trading risk even as it supports near?term gains. Negative Sentiment: Investor probe and lingering legal/regulatory risk — a shareholder law firm has opened an investigation into Hims’ officers and directors stemming from the earlier Novo dispute and related issues; this keeps potential governance and legal liabilities on the table. Investigation initiated (BusinessWire)

Investor probe and lingering legal/regulatory risk — a shareholder law firm has opened an investigation into Hims’ officers and directors stemming from the earlier Novo dispute and related issues; this keeps potential governance and legal liabilities on the table. Negative Sentiment: Questions about sustainability — coverage warns the big one?day gains may not be durable; if the Novo distribution ramps slower than hoped or if sentiment reverses after a short squeeze, shares could retrace quickly. Gains may be unsustainable (Invezz)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

