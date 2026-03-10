Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eltek had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Key takeaways from Eltek's conference call:

Revenue rose 11% to $51.8 million in 2025 and management says the accelerated investment plan is beginning to show results, with a target installed capacity of $60–$65 million at current prices.

in 2025 and management says the accelerated investment plan is beginning to show results, with a target installed capacity of at current prices. Gross margin fell to 15% (gross profit $8.0M) and net profit declined to $0.8M , with EBITDA down to $4.5M , driven mainly by a roughly $2.2M adverse impact from USD depreciation and lower production efficiency.

and net profit declined to , with EBITDA down to , driven mainly by a roughly adverse impact from USD depreciation and lower production efficiency. The two new plating lines —expected to be the main catalyst for higher output and quality—arrived in early 2026 but require assembly, extensive qualification through 2026, and may face further delay due to current tensions in Israel.

—expected to be the main catalyst for higher output and quality—arrived in early 2026 but require assembly, extensive qualification through 2026, and may face further delay due to current tensions in Israel. Operational disruptions (production-line reallocation, difficulties recruiting/retaining experienced staff) caused delivery delays, encouraged overseas competition, and left part of the backlog priced at higher historic USD rates, which will depress margins on those orders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Eltek has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eltek in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers.

