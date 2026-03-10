John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 48,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and potential capital growth. The fund’s core strategy centers on dividend-paying and income-producing securities, combining equity and fixed-income instruments to achieve a balanced risk-return profile.

Managed by John Hancock Investment Management (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation, the fund primarily allocates assets to dividend-paying common stocks and preferred stocks of U.S.

