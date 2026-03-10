Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medpace stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 2/26/2026.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.87. 81,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,709. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised Medpace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

