Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $398,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

