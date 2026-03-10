Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,349 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,162,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

