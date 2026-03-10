Oberndorf William E Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,276,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 16.5% of Oberndorf William E’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

