Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Amgen stock opened at $376.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.38. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

