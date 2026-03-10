BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 148.71% from the company’s current price.

BIOA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BioAge Labs stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 430,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,808. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. BioAge Labs has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $24.00.

In other BioAge Labs news, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,437.60. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,540 shares of company stock worth $4,895,168. Insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.



BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

