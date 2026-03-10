CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CNH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,526,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNH. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

