Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

