Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.12 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $726.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESPR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,816.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,543 shares of company stock valued at $55,709. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.