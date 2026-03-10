Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires 18,088 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 5.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $37,167.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,096.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.