Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSM stock opened at $188.41 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.