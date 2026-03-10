FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF $SHYM

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:SHYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYM. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SHYM stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (SHYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. SHYM was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

