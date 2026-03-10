Pinkerton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,588 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. National Pension Service raised its position in Seagate Technology by 28.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,557,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price objective on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock worth $34,430,409 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $374.33 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.05 and a 200 day moving average of $286.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.