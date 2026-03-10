Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,764,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 288,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $163,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,802,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,477,000. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.5% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 364.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,461,000 after buying an additional 3,269,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after buying an additional 3,070,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

KMI stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

