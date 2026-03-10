NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 31.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,085.61%.

NIO Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.11. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in NIO by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 50.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

