Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 67.85%.The firm had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,459 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $179,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,394.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Vasconcelles sold 2,728 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $31,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,005.20. This trade represents a 38.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,461 shares of company stock worth $422,948. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 601.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 530,429 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 1,127,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,679 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

